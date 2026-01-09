Amit Shah chairs 9th apex level Narco Coordination Centre meeting

Last Updated on January 9, 2026 8:48 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired the 9th apex-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting in New Delhi and reviewed the collective national effort to combat the drug menace in the country. During the meeting, key stakeholders from several Ministries and Departments and representatives from state governments, as well as drug law enforcement agencies, also participated.

The meeting focused on the whole of government approach to dismantle drug networks and cartels, dark net challenges, 360-degree investigations and prevention of precursor misuse. The Central Government had constituted the Narco-Coordination (NCORD) mechanism in 2016. It has a four-tier structure with the Apex Level NCORD Committee, which is headed by the Union Home Secretary.