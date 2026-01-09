The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah chairs 9th apex level Narco Coordination Centre meeting

Jan 9, 2026

Last Updated on January 9, 2026 8:48 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired the 9th apex-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting in New Delhi and reviewed the collective national effort to combat the drug menace in the country. During the meeting, key stakeholders from several Ministries and Departments and representatives from state governments, as well as drug law enforcement agencies, also participated.

The meeting focused on the whole of government approach to dismantle drug networks and cartels, dark net challenges, 360-degree investigations and prevention of precursor misuse. The Central Government had constituted the Narco-Coordination (NCORD) mechanism in 2016. It has a four-tier structure with the Apex Level NCORD Committee, which is headed by the Union Home Secretary.

Related Post

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt to make India child marriage-free by 2030

Jan 8, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

NCB busts international drug trafficking network near India-Myanmar border

Jan 8, 2026
OTHER TOP STORIES

India welcomes robust, evidence-based criticism that strengthens policy, says PM

Jan 8, 2026

You missed

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India expected to grow at 7.4% in current financial year: UNDESA

9 January 2026 11:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Jan 9: पांचवें दिन भी बाजार में गिरावट, बढ़ती बॉन्ड यील्ड और वैश्विक अनिश्चितता से निवेशक सतर्क

9 January 2026 11:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Final Trade Jan 09: Markets Extend Losing Streak for Fifth Session, Worst Weekly Fall Since Sept 2025

9 January 2026 11:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Maheshwari Community has Played Key Role in Nation’s Economic Growth: Lok Sabha Speaker

9 January 2026 10:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments