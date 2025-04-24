All party meet: Leaders across party line endorse actions taken against Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Leaders cutting across party lines have extended support to the actions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security against Pakistan following Pahalgam terror attack. They also assured the government of full support in the fight against terrorism and possible action taken by it during the all-party meeting convened by government at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi in view of the Pahalgam terror attack .



Talking to the media, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said all parties expressed their concern at the terror attack and extended their support. He said the Defence Minister informed about the incident that happened in Pahalgam and the actions taken by the Indian government in the CCS meeting. He said the government has also expressed its intention to take more stringent action today. Mr Rijiju said the leaders were briefed about the incident and government action.

#WATCH | Delhi: After the all-party meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "The Defence Minister informed about the incident that happened in Pahalgam and the actions taken by the Indian government in the CCS meeting. This incident is very sad. Due to which everyone in the… pic.twitter.com/0XiTnv3kOV — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025



Talking to media after attending the meeting, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said every one condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and opposition has given full support to the government to take any action.



Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that all parties condemned the terror attack. He said that efforts should be made to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said that security lapses were discussed during the meeting. He affirmed that all political parties had assured the government of their support, regardless of the decisions they take in the interest of the country.



Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said that the entire nation is angry, sad and the nation wants the central government to give a befitting reply to the terrorists in their language.

AIMIM MP Assaduddin Owaisi said that this is not a political issue, and he will support whatever decision the central government takes.



Around 13 leaders of different political parties attended the meeting, which lasted around 2 hours.



The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP President JP Nadda, Tiruchi Siva of DMK, NCP leader Praful Patel, Supriya Sule of NCP-SP, Ram Gopal Yadav of SP, Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party, Prem Chand Gupta of RJD, P. V. Midhun Reddy of YSRCP, Sudip Bandyopadhyay of TMC were among those who attended the all party meeting.Our correspondent reports that during the meeting, a two-minute silence was observed in honour of the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack.