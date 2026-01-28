The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Ajit Pawar’s death was an accident, don’t politicise it: Sharad Pawar

Jan 28, 2026

Last Updated on January 28, 2026 10:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the plane crash involving his nephew Ajit Pawar and four others was an accident which shouldn’t be politicised.

Addressing reporters, he said Ajit’s death was a big shock for Maharashtra, which has lost a hardworking and efficient leader, and this loss is irreparable. “Not all things are in our hands,” he added.

“A stand was floated from Kolkata that there is some politics involved in this incident. But there is nothing like this. There is no politics in it. It was an accident. I request not to bring politics into it,” he added.

Banerjee has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the death of Ajit Pawar, alleging that “all other agencies” have been “completely compromised”.

Stressing that the truth would not emerge through existing mechanisms, Banerjee said only a probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court would be credible.

Related Post

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

AAIB to probe plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Jan 28, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Lok Sabha pays tributes to Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar and former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia

Jan 28, 2026
OTHER TOP STORIES

Trump increases tariffs on South Korean goods from 15 to 25 %

Jan 27, 2026

You missed

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Jan 28: Markets Extend Rally; EU FTA, Budget Hopes Lift Sectoral Stocks

28 January 2026 10:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Ajit Pawar’s death was an accident, don’t politicise it: Sharad Pawar

28 January 2026 10:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

जलवायु परिवर्तन से निपटना वैश्विक सहयोग से ही संभव: विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी राज्य मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह

28 January 2026 8:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

दिल्ली नगर निगम का 2026-27 बजट पेश

28 January 2026 8:48 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments