Air India to deploy additional capacity flights to Toronto, Frankfurt & Paris amid ongoing situation in West Asia

Air India has announced that it will deploy additional capacity flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris (Charles de Gaulle) in response to high demand amid the ongoing situation in West Asia. In a social media post, Air India informed that from tomorrow to the 11th of March, they will operate 3 additional flights between Delhi and Toronto. The flight carrier also noted that they have added three flights between Delhi and Frankfurt and one flight between Delhi and Paris from the 7th to the 10th of March.

Air India noted that these additional services will provide more flight options to travellers on these select routes with convenient connections beyond Delhi to destinations across India and Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, Air India Express said that it will operate special flights from Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE connecting Delhi, Kochi, and Mumbai until Saturday. In a social media post, Air India Express also said that it will continue operating flights to and from Muscat tomorrow, along with additional flights between Muscat and Delhi and between Muscat and Mumbai. It further advised the passengers to check their flight status and ensure their contact details are updated in their Passenger Name Record (PNR).