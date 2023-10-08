Air India cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv

AMN

Air India has cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv till 14th of October. In a social media post, the airline said on Sunday that its flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till Saturday for the safety of passengers and crew. The airline also said that it will extend all possible support to passengers who have confirmed bookings on any flight during this period.



Israel came under attack by Hamas militants yesterday and since then both sides are engaged in fighting in which scores of people have been killed.