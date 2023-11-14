Afghanistan’s remarkable journey in Cricket World Cup leaves an enduring impact: Former England captain Eoin Morgan



Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Former England captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday hailed Afghanistan’s performances in the on going Cricket World Cup saying Afghanistan journey has been nothing short of remarkable, leaving an enduring impact on the tournament.

“Despite ultimately missing out on the semi-finals, their four wins from nine games was a truly commendable performance” said Morgan who led Englnd to title victory in the 2019 World Cup .According to him Azmatullah Omarzai, who amassed over 300 runs was the revelation of the tournament among the familiar faces of Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman . “This glimpse into the next generation underscores Afghanistan’s potential as they continue their transformation from upset creators to consistent contenders against cricket’s elite.” he opined Talking about other teams he was of the view that India, the host nation and pre-tournament favourites, have lived up to expectations with an unbeaten run in the group stages. “Rarely do favourites meet the hype, but India, buoyed by overwhelming support, seem indomitable under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

“The upcoming challenge against New Zealand, a well-disciplined side and a past nemesis, adds a different dimension to India’s journey.”

In stark contrast, England’s campaign has been a disappointing saga, culminating in an early exit. From the initial loss to New Zealand to subsequent defeats against South Africa, India, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, the defending champions found little to celebrate.

He was of the view that the captain-coach duo of Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott must now grapple with the elusive reasons behind this dramatic slump, emphasizing the urgency to identify and rectify the issues before heading to defend their T20 World Cup crown in the USA and the Caribbean next year.

South Africa, on the other hand, have impressed with their batting prowess, emerging as a side capable of thriving under pressure.

Their semi-final clash with the resurgent Australians promises to be a thrilling encounter. Australia, perennial contenders, overcame initial setbacks to build momentum, setting the stage for a compelling semi-final.

Both teams must adhere to their aggressive styles to succeed, with Australia relying on past experiences while South Africa are exuding confidence under Temba Bavuma’s leadership.

As the group stage dust settles, Afghanistan’s promise, India’s dominance, England’s struggles, and the intriguing semi-final clash between South Africa and Australia define the narrative of this World Cup so far.

Plenty more drama awaits in the knockout stages, with each match offering new twists and turns, building anticipation for the crowning moment that awaits cricket fans worldwide, he was quoted as saying in a ICC media release.