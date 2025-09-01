Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghanistan: At least 600 killed, 1500 injured in massive earthquake in Kunar province

Sep 1, 2025
At least 600 people killed, 1500 injured in massive earthquake struck Afghanistan’s Kunar province

AMN / WEB DESK

More than 600 people were killed and 1500 others injured in an earthquake of 6 magnitude that struck Afghanistan’s Kunar province, near the city of Jalalabad yesterday.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake was centered 27 kilometres east-northeast of the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province.

The devastating quake injured more than 1,500, the Afghan interior ministry said in a statement that put the death toll at 622.

In Kabul, health authorities said rescuers were racing to reach remote hamlets dotting an area with a long history of earthquakes and floods.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jiahsankar has expressed concern at the earthquake in Kunar Province of Afghanistan.

In a message, the Minister extended India’s support and solidarity to the Afghan people as saying India will extend assistance in this hour of need.

He gave his condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 5 crew members killed in chopper crash

Sep 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka: CID to record former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s statement in Galle Face case

Sep 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

800 killed, 2500 injured in Afghanistan earthquake

Sep 1, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Sep 1: मज़बूत GDP आँकड़ों से शेयर बाज़ार में तेजी, IT और ऑटो सेक्टर ने बढ़त दिलाई

1 September 2025 9:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Final Trade Sep-1: Markets Rally on Strong GDP Data; IT and Auto Lead the Surge

1 September 2025 9:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Flood fury continues in Punjab

1 September 2025 8:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

GDP growth of 7.8% has proved that no one can manage economy better than PM Modi: Kiren Rijiju

1 September 2025 8:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!