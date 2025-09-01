Afghanistan: At least 600 killed, 1500 injured in massive earthquake in Kunar province

AMN / WEB DESK

More than 600 people were killed and 1500 others injured in an earthquake of 6 magnitude that struck Afghanistan’s Kunar province, near the city of Jalalabad yesterday.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake was centered 27 kilometres east-northeast of the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province.

The devastating quake injured more than 1,500, the Afghan interior ministry said in a statement that put the death toll at 622.

In Kabul, health authorities said rescuers were racing to reach remote hamlets dotting an area with a long history of earthquakes and floods.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jiahsankar has expressed concern at the earthquake in Kunar Province of Afghanistan.

In a message, the Minister extended India’s support and solidarity to the Afghan people as saying India will extend assistance in this hour of need.

He gave his condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.