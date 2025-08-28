Abu Dhabi signs agreement with IOC to provide one million tonnes of LNG per year

AMN/ WEB DESK

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a 15-year Sales and Purchase Agreement with Indian Oil Corporation to supply one million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas from its lower-carbon Ruwais LNG project. Under the agreement, LNG will be delivered to ports across India, supporting the country’s growing energy demand and enhancing its energy security.

By 2029, Indian Oil will become ADNOC’s largest LNG customer, with a total offtake of 2.2 million tonnes per annum, comprising 1.2 million tonnes from ADNOC’s Das Island operations and 1 million tonnes from Ruwais. Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Senior Vice President for Marketing, said the agreement reflects the robust energy partnership between the UAE and India, adding that the Ruwais project will provide more lower-carbon gas to meet global demand while supporting industrial growth and energy transition.

The Ruwais LNG project, under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, is expected to begin commercial operations in 2028. It will be the first LNG facility in West Asia powered entirely by clean energy, positioning it among the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants globally. The project will deploy advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to boost safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

The agreement also reflects the success of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed between the UAE and India in 2022, which continues to deepen bilateral trade and energy ties. Once operational, Ruwais will comprise two 4.8 million tonnes per annum liquefaction trains, giving it a combined capacity of 9.6 million tonnes per annum.

The company has previously signed a 10-year LNG supply agreement with India’s Hindustan Petroleum Corporation for 0.5 million tonnes per annum earlier this month, and another 10-year agreement with GAIL for 0.52 million tonnes per annum last year.The Ruwais project broke ground in November 2024 and over 8 million tonnes per annum of the project’s 9.6 million tonnes per annum production capacity has already been committed to international customers through long-term agreements, demonstrating strong global demand for lower-carbon LNG.