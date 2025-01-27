Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

AAP manifesto promises a slew of new guarantees for the people of Delhi

Jan 27, 2025
Last Updated on: 26 July 2025 1:21 AM

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal today released the manifesto of the party by announcing a slew of guarantees for the people of the national capital ahead of the Delhi election.

Briefing media in New Delhi today, Mr. Kejriwal promised to fulfil 15 guarantees in the next five years, if voted to power. He said, these 15 guarantees include employment opportunities, Sanjeevani scheme for medical treatment, a monetary benefit of 2100 rupees per month to every woman, and waiving of old water bills. He accused the BJP and the Congress of making false promises to the people of Delhi.

Meanwhile, BJP has accused the Aam Aadmi party of being Anti-Dalit. In a press conference, Senior BJP leader Sambit Patra alleged that the statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was vandalised at Amritsar in Punjab. He called this act shameful saying that the incident reflects the current law and order situation in the state. Mr Patra also asked the Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal to apologise.

Reacting to the manifesto of Aam Aadmi Party, Congress spokesperson Asma told Akashvani News that the people have already rejected the Aam Aadmi Party as it has failed to deliver on their promises made earlier.

