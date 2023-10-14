इंडियन आवाज़     14 Oct 2023 01:30:37      انڈین آواز

Aakruti, Sohini clinch National Tennis Championship doubles title

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi

Maharashtra’s Aakruti Narayan and Odisha’s Sohini Mohanty combined well to clinch the girls doubles U-16 title of the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at DLTA Complex here on Friday.

Aakruti & Sohini started on a strong note and gained early  points before getting the better of Nainika Bendram & Ishi Mahewari 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets   to win the glittering trophy.

In the boys’ doubles U-16 final, the duo of Vraj Gohil of Gujarat and Maharashtra’s Samarth Sahita overcame the challenge of Kabir Chothani (Gujarat) & Arnav Yadav (Uttrakhand) by 7-5, 6-2 in straight sets to take the title home.

Meanwhile, the boys’ doubles U-14 category Hruthik Katakam of Telangana & Haryana’s Tavish Pahawa beati Shaurya Bhardwaj & Ranvir Singh 6-4, 7-5 to win the Fenesta Nationals title. 

West Bengal’s Aleena Farid and Odisha’s Aradhyaa Verma defeated Aahan & Akansha Ghosh 6-1, 6-1 as they clinched the girls doubles U-14 trophy.

Top-seed Hruthik extended his winning run in the boy’s singles U-14 category as well and defeated Anurag Kallambella 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets to reach the final. Haryana’s Anandita Upadhyay beat Aleena Farid by 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 in a thrilling semi of the girl’s singles U-14 category.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu’s Thirumurugan V overcame Prabir Chavda 6-4, 6-4 to get one step closer to the title in the boys singles U-16 category. 

Delhi’s Aishi Bisht also notched up a big victory by 6-1, 6-4 against Laxmi Dandu of Telangana to reach the finals of the girls singles U-16.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت ایک خودمختار اور آزاد فلسطینی ریاست کے لیے براہِ راست مذاکرات کو دوبارہ شروع کرنے کی وکالت کرتا ہے

بھارت نے ایک آزاد، خود مختار اور قابل قبول فلسطینی ریاست کے ق ...

صدر جمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے ویشنو دیوی بھون میں دو پروجیکٹوں کا آغاز کیا

@rashtrapatibhvn صدرجمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے آج جموں کشمیر کے رِیاسی ...

بھارت نے لڑائی سے متاثرہ اسرائیل سے اپنے شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے آپریشن اَجے کا آغاز کیا

بھارت نے اسرائیل سے اپنے وطن واپس آنے کے خواہشمند شہریوں کو س ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart