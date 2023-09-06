A modern, free trade agreement can put India and UK firmly on path of doubling the trade by 2030: Rishi Sunak

AMN

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said today, a modern, forward-looking free trade agreement can put India and UK firmly on the path to the shared ambition of doubling the trade by 2030. In an exclusive interview with a news agency, the first Indian-origin British Prime Minister said, the trade deal could help Indian exporters gain access to the British market, including India’s 48 million small and medium enterprises.Allaying India’s concerns over activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the UK, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asserted on Wednesday that no form of extremism is acceptable. He said, the right to hold lawful protest does not extend to violent or threatening behaviour. Mr. Sunak said, he takes the duty of the government to disrupt and counter violent, divisive ideologies, whatever they may be, very seriously. He said the UK is working closely with its partners in the Indian government to tackle the threat from pro-Khalistan extremism.