7.9% drop in coal imports last fiscal leads to saving of $7.93 bn of foreign exchange

Coal imports in the country during the financial year 2024-25 dropped by 7.9 percent as compared to the previous fiscal year. The Ministry of Coal, in a statement said that coal imports in the country totalled more than 243 million tonnes in the financial year 2024-25 as compared to 264.53 million tonnes in the previous fiscal year. The Ministry added that this reduction has resulted in foreign exchange savings of approximately 7.93 billion dollars. The Ministry further stated that although coal-based power generation grew by 3.04 percent from fiscal year 2024-25 compared to the previous fiscal year, imports for blending by thermal power plants sharply decreased by 41.4 percent. It also said that various initiatives, including coal production and reduced import,s have led to an encouraging five percent growth in coal output during fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to its previous fiscal year.

