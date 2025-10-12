58 Pak soldiers killed, several captured in Taliban retaliatory action against Pak air strikes

Last Updated on October 12, 2025 3:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

Taliban spokesperson Zabeehullah Mujahid today said the Taliban has killed at least 58 Pakistani soldiers and over 30 were left wounded in retaliatory strikes near the Durand Line in Behrampur district.

He also warned Pakistan of leaving no attack unanswered. Addressing a press conference in Kabul, Mujahid accused it of letting ISIS terrorists hide on their soil. He asked Islamabad to expel terrorists hiding in Pakistan.

He said Afghanistan has the right to defend its air and land borders. According to the Taliban leader, anyone who aggresses against their soil or violates their airspace will face a harsh response. Mujahid said Afghan forces have captured 25 Pakistani army posts. He also said that the situation on all official borders and de facto lines of Afghanistan is under complete control.

Pakistan Claims its forces retaliated swiftly

Pakistani forces retaliated swiftly, striking Afghanistan’s border posts and terrorist hideouts across multiple border points overnight, destroying several Afghan posts, capturing 19, and inflicting heavy losses on troops and militants, the security sources on Sunday according to geo news.

Sources told Geo News that Afghan forces opened unprovoked gunfire at several border points, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, and Kurram, while attacks were also reported in Dir, Chitral, Baramcha, and others.

Stressing that Pakistan will not compromise on its national sovereignty, President Zardari said that the country wanted to see a stable and prosperous Afghanistan and said that it expects Kabul not to allow its territory to be used by Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan.