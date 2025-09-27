5 killed as speeding Thar crashes into divider in Gurugram

Last Updated on September 27, 2025 1:26 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Five people were killed in a tragic accident as a Thar crashed into a divider on the National Highway while exiting towards Gurugram at 4:30 am on Saturday. According to police sources, all the victims were wearing wristbands from a pub, suggesting that they had likely attended a late-night party before arriving at Jharsa Chowk.

The incident happened at Exit 9 of National Highway-48 when the car, overspeeding, collided directly with the divider after losing balance. Five people, including three women and two men, died on the spot, while one man was critically injured and admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. They had come from Uttar Pradesh to Gurugram for some work.

Visuals from the accident site reveal that the crash was so severe that the Thar was completely mangled. The debris from the shattered Thar and bodies were scattered over more than 100 meters at the site.

Gurugram police reached the scene, took possession of the bodies, and an investigation is currently underway.

The deceased have been identified as Pratishtha Mishra from Rae Bareli, Kapil Sharma from Bulandshahr, Aditya Pratap Singh from Agra, and Gautam from Sonipat, Haryana.