BUSINESS AWAAZ

4th Semicon India 2025 to be organised from Sept 2

Aug 23, 2025
4th Semicon India 2025 to be organised from Sept 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth edition of Semicon India 2025 in New Delhi on 2nd September. The three-day event aims to showcase the country’s growing capabilities and ambitions in the microelectronics and semiconductor value chain. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi yesterday, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, S Krishnan, said, for the first time, the exhibition will feature four International Pavilions from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia.

He added that 350 exhibiting companies from 18 countries and regions will showcase their products. Mr. Krishnan also mentioned that nine states will participate in the event. SEMICON India 2025 aims to catalyse global collaboration, support domestic innovation, and strengthen India’s role as a trusted, scalable, and competitive electronics manufacturing hub. It represents one of the country’s strongest whole-of-nation efforts toward building a world-class semiconductor industry. The event will also feature a dedicated Semiconductor Design Startup Pavilion, offering a platform for innovation-led chip design enterprises.

