40 extrajudicial killings in 14 months under Yunus govt, reports rights group

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

At least 40 people have been killed extrajudicially since Bangladesh’s interim government took office 14 months ago, according to a new report by rights group Odhikar.

The report, released on October 30, covers the period from 9 August 2024 to September 30 2025, and documents 11 killings between July and September this year alone. It was compiled using data from rights groups and national media.

The Awami League government was ousted on August 5 2024 following a mass uprising, and the interim government led by Nobel peace prize laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed office three days later.

Odhikar said that of the 40 extrajudicial killings, 19 were shot dead, 14 were tortured to death, and seven died in custody after beatings. Between July and September, seven victims were allegedly killed by joint forces, three by police, and one by army personnel. The rights group also recorded 27 prison deaths during the same period, bringing the total number of custodial deaths under the interim administration to 88.

Odhikar further noted 46 deaths in political violence between July and September, bringing the total to 281 since the interim government took over.

During the same period, 687 women and girls were victims of rape, and 153 people were lynched, with 45 mob killings recorded in the most recent quarter.