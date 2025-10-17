258 Naxalites Surrender in Two Days: Amit Shah

Last Updated on October 16, 2025 11:30 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said, 258 battle-hardened left-wing extremists have abjured violence in the last two days. In a social media post, the Minister highlighted that 170 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh today while 27 surrendered yesterday. Mr Shah also highlighted that 61 returned to the mainstream, in Maharashtra yesterday.

He added, since last year, after the BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh, more than two thousand Naxalites have surrendered, nearly 1800 arrested and more than four hundred fifty have been eliminated in the state.

The Minister lauded the decision of Naxals to renounce violence, reposing their trust in the Constitution of the country.

Calling it a landmark day in the battle against Naxalism, the Minister said, Abujmarh and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh that were once terror bases, have been declared as free from Naxal terror. Mr Shah further emphasised that those, who want to surrender, are welcome, and those who continue to wield the gun will meet the wrath of the Indian forces.

He added that Naxalism is breathing its last and the numbers mirror the government’s resolve to decimate Naxalism before the 31st of March of the next year. The Home Minister appealed to those who are still on the path of Naxalism to lay down their weapons and join the mainstream.