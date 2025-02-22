22 Indian Fishermen Released by Pakistan, to Return Home

A group of 22 fishermen released by Pakistan from Karachi’s Malir Jail yesterday are expected to be handed over to India by tomorrow morning. The fishermen were freed from the jail yesterday after the completion of their sentences.

The group of 22 Indian fishermen who were released by Pakistan yesterday includes 18 fishermen from Gujarat and three from the Union Territory of Diu. Out of those 18, a maximum of 15 fishermen are from Gir Somnath district, while three are from Devbhoomi Dwarka district. They had been caught by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency after reportedly crossing into Pakistani waters. The fishermen are likely to return to their native places on Monday. The news of the release of the fishermen has brought joy to their families in coastal Gujarat.