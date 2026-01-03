The Indian Awaaz

2 killed as 6.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Mexico

Jan 3, 2026

Last Updated on January 3, 2026 5:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least two people have been killed and 12 others injured, as a  6.5 magnitude earthquake rattled southern and central Mexico Yesterday. According to Mexico’s national seismological agency, the epicentre was near the town of San Marcos in the southern state of Guerrero, near the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. In Guerrero, a 56-year-old woman died when her house collapsed.

In Mexico City, a 67-year-old man suffered a fatal fall during an evacuation attempt. The state’s civil defence agency reported various landslides around Acapulco and on other highways in the state. Residents and tourists in Mexico City and Acapulco rushed into the streets when the shaking began.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 21.7 miles, 2.5 miles north-northwest of Rancho Viejo, Guerrero, which is in the mountains about 57 miles northeast of Acapulco.

