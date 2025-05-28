2 Indian to be honoured posthumously on International Day of UN Peacekeepers

Two Indian peacekeepers who lost their lives while serving under the UN flag last year will be honoured posthumously on International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

Brigadier General Amitabh Jha and Havildar Sanjay Singh will be honoured posthumously with the Dag Hammarskjold medal at a solemn ceremony tomorrow on the occasion of International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

India is the 4th largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping. It currently deploys more than 5,300 military and police personnel to the UN peace operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic. During ceremonies at the world body’s headquarters to mark Peacekeepers Day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will lay a wreath to honour more than 4,400 UN peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948.

Guterres will also preside over a ceremony at which the Dag Hammarskjold Medals will be awarded posthumously to 57 military, police, and civilian peacekeepers who lost their lives serving under the UN flag last year.

The Secretary-General will also present awards to the 2024 Military Gender Advocate of the Year, Squadron Leader Sharon Mwinsote Syme from Ghana, and the UN Woman Police Officer of the Year award to Superintendent Zainab Gbla of Sierra Leone.