Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

2 Indian to be honoured posthumously on International Day of UN Peacekeepers

May 28, 2025
2 Indian peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously on International Day of UN Peacekeepers

Two Indian peacekeepers who lost their lives while serving under the UN flag last year will be honoured posthumously on International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

Brigadier General Amitabh Jha and Havildar Sanjay Singh will be honoured posthumously with the Dag Hammarskjold medal at a solemn ceremony tomorrow on the occasion of International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

India is the 4th largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping. It currently deploys more than 5,300 military and police personnel to the UN peace operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic. During ceremonies at the world body’s headquarters to mark Peacekeepers Day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will lay a wreath to honour more than 4,400 UN peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948.

Guterres will also preside over a ceremony at which the Dag Hammarskjold Medals will be awarded posthumously to 57 military, police, and civilian peacekeepers who lost their lives serving under the UN flag last year.

The Secretary-General will also present awards to the 2024 Military Gender Advocate of the Year, Squadron Leader Sharon Mwinsote Syme from Ghana, and the UN Woman Police Officer of the Year award to Superintendent Zainab Gbla of Sierra Leone.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets US Under Secretary to deepen tech, trade ties

May 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US halts Student-Visa interview amid plans of social media vetting: Report

May 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Australia: Vast dust storm covers Sydney, sparking health alerts

May 27, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Govt Approves Strategic Agri Boost with Extended Credit Support, Higher MSPs

28 May 2025 6:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi will soon declare Shashi Throor as “super spokesperson of BJP”: Congress

28 May 2025 4:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

2 Indian to be honoured posthumously on International Day of UN Peacekeepers

28 May 2025 4:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets US Under Secretary to deepen tech, trade ties

28 May 2025 3:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!