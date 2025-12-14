12 killed in shooting which targeted Australia’s Jewish community at Bondi Beach

AMN / NEWS DESK

At least 12 people, including one shooter, have been killed in an attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach in Australia this evening, in what has been declared a terrorist incident. The second shooter is in police custody and is in a critical condition. Twenty-nine people have been injured, including two police officers.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the incident both shocking and distressing.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said that he is appalled by the shooting attack, and called the incident the result of an anti-semitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years.

Police have confirmed that there are two known suspects — one is dead while the other is in a life-threatening condition in hospital. Officers have secured and removed explosive devices found in a nearby vehicle.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the attack as “an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation” and said that “an attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian.” Israeli officials have reacted with horror and anger to the incident, with several accusing the Australian government of allowing a surge in antisemitism.