𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝟕𝟕𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐔𝐀𝐄, Saudi Arabia

Last Updated on January 26, 2026 9:17 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

Indian expatriates across the United Arab Emirates came together to celebrate India’s 77th Republic Day with great enthusiasm, as diplomatic missions and community organisations hosted flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural programmes. Despite light rain, cooler weather and the occasion falling on a working Monday, large numbers of people participated in the celebrations, reflecting the strong patriotic spirit of the Indian diaspora.



At the Indian Consulate in Dubai, Consul General Satish Sivan unfurled the national flag and addressed the gathering, noting that India–UAE relations have “reached new heights” in recent years. He particularly referred to the recent visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India, describing it as a milestone in bilateral ties. Mr Sivan said the relationship, rooted in deep historical and cultural links, has grown into a comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing trade, energy, defence, technology and vibrant people-to-people exchanges. He also paid tribute to India’s freedom fighters and highlighted the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

In Abu Dhabi, Republic Day was observed at the Indian Embassy, where members of the Indian community gathered to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution. India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, spoke about the steady progress in bilateral cooperation and said that key decisions taken during the UAE President’s visit would further strengthen the strategic defence partnership between the two nations.

Republic Day events in the UAE began a day earlier, on January 25, with a reception hosted by the Indian Consulate in Dubai. The event was attended by UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi, India’s Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, among others. The programme opened with the national anthems of India and the UAE, performed by the Dubai Police band, followed by cultural performances showcasing India’s rich heritage and marking 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Indian Embassy in Riyadh marks 77th Republic Day with large community participation



Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, the Embassy of India in Riyadh celebrated the 77th Republic Day with a ceremony attended by nearly 500 people, including members of the Indian community, Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees, embassy officials and representatives of the local media.

India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, unfurled the national flag, followed by the singing of the national anthem and the offering of floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi. The ambassador then read out the President of India’s message to the nation and to Indians living abroad.

The formal proceedings were followed by vibrant cultural performances by schoolchildren and members of the Indian diaspora, featuring classical and contemporary dance and music with patriotic themes. Special segments marked the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, highlighting its historical and cultural importance. A themed photo booth focusing on the national song was also set up at the venue.

After the programme, Dr Khan interacted with members of the Indian community and journalists, emphasising the important role played by the Indian diaspora in strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Saudi Arabia. The celebrations reflected a strong sense of national pride and unity as Indians in the Kingdom came together to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950.