Zimbabwe reopens land borders for fully vaccinated travellers

AMN/ WEB DESK

Zimbabwe has reopened its land borders to travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or test negative for coronavirus. It follows a decline in the southern African nation’s daily infection rates.

Zimbabwe closed its border crossings in March 2020. They were briefly reopened in December for non-essential travel that year, but that led to a surge in cases. Only lorries and trucks carrying essential cargo into the landlocked country, and returning citizens, have been permitted by road over the last two years.

The restrictions have disrupted livelihoods across the region, with small traders unable to reach South Africa through Zimbabwe’s Beitbridge border post. They come from as far north as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Malawi to buy goods.