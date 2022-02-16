FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2022 03:11:48      انڈین آواز

Zimbabwe reopens land borders for fully vaccinated travellers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Zimbabwe has reopened its land borders to travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or test negative for coronavirus. It follows a decline in the southern African nation’s daily infection rates.

Zimbabwe closed its border crossings in March 2020. They were briefly reopened in December for non-essential travel that year, but that led to a surge in cases. Only lorries and trucks carrying essential cargo into the landlocked country, and returning citizens, have been permitted by road over the last two years.

The restrictions have disrupted livelihoods across the region, with small traders unable to reach South Africa through Zimbabwe’s Beitbridge border post. They come from as far north as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Malawi to buy goods.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jahanvi  cards 68 to take lead in 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi  Visakhapatnam,16  February: Jahanvi Bakshi, carded 68  and that was ...

South Africa tour was a great learning experience,’  Hockey Forward Abhishek

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 16 February :  Promising forward Abhishek, who made his debut for th ...

India to play against West Indies in T-20 International Series tomorrow in Kolkata

@BCCI India will take on West Indies in the T20 International series starting from tomorrow in Kolkatta.   ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart