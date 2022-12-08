ZIMBABWE PARLIAMENTARY DELEGATION CALLS ON LOK SABHA SPEAKER

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

A parliamentary delegation from Zimbabwe National Assembly led by Speaker of the Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, at Parliament House today.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Birla said that India and Zimbabwe have historically enjoyed close and friendly bilateral relations. There have been regular high-level visits between the two countries and India’s economic ties with Zimbabwe are progressing. India is proud to be a trusted partner of Zimbabwe. This strong foundation is the basis of our bilateral relations which have expanded into political, economic, trade and investment as well as cultural, diplomatic and developmental cooperation, Birla said.

Birla also said that there has been a mutually positive and cooperative relationship between the Parliaments of the two countries. He hoped that the two Parliaments would have a closer relationship in the future as well. Speaking on the multi-faceted cooperation between the two democratic countries, Birla said that this cooperation should be further developed and deepened and more and more discussion and dialogue between the two Parliaments should be encouraged in the future as well.

Speaking further on the bilateral relations between the two countries, Birla said that in the field of human resource development, India offers Zimbabwe more than 200 ITEC slots per year and the ITEC and ICCR scholarships are popular among Zimbabweans. A large number of students from Zimbabwe come to India to pursue education. India is also an important partner in medical tourism for Zimbabwe. Birla stressed on expanding cooperation in new areas including medical tourism. Birla emphasized on working in new areas of cooperation such as tourism, organizing International Film Festival in Zimbabwe, International Day of Yoga, etc. to enhance people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Mentioning India’s glorious parliamentary tradition, Birla said that India is a strong, vibrant and world’s largest democracy which represents the country’s 1.3 billion population and expresses its hopes and aspirations. A strong committee system works in the Parliament of India, which helps the Parliament in examining the budget and other important policies and plans of various departments of the Government of India. Our parliamentary committees act as mini parliaments.