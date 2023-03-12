Zero tolerance towards terrorism, left-wing extremism will continue: Amit Shah

CISF Raising Day celebrations at National Industrial and Security Academy in Hyderabad

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the Government’s policy of zero tolerance of terrorism, insurgency and left-wing extremism would continue and the Central Industrial and Security Force-CISF will play a crucial role in this.

Speaking at the 54th Raising Day celebrations of the CISF at the National Industrial and Security Academy at Hakimpet in Hyderabad, HM exuded confidence that the CISF will overcome the future challenges in the Industrial and security of major economic and industrial establishments. He said the CISF is playing a key role in the country’s economic progress and will continue its services in making the country a five trillion dollar economy. He was

Stating that the CISF has been providing yeomen services in providing security to vital establishments in the country, he said, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the CISF has been protecting the country’s assets in innumerable ways.

Mr Shah said, the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast and left-wing extremism have come down drastically during the past few years due to the measures taken by the Government.

The Minister received a guard of Honour from CISF forces and reviewed the parade on the occasion. The Union Minister presented Police Medal, Visishst Seva Medal and Jeevan Raksha Padhak medals to CISF cadets who excelled in their duty.

Speaking on the occasion, CISF Director General Sheel Vardhan Singh said, with a modest beginning the force grew manifold in the last 54 years to about 1.7 lakh personnel. It saved thousands of crores of public property in over 2500 fire accidents last year. It helped to recover valuable articles lost by people at airports and ports.

The raising day celebrations were held outside Delhi for the first time and Hyderabad was chosen as the venue for the same.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilasai Soundarajan, Tourism and Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Lakshman, Look Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar, DGP Anjani Kumar were also present on the occasion.

The mock drill demonstrating the operations of CISF regarding during extremists attacks, industrial fire incidents and martial arts by women forces spellbound the audience on the occasion.