Zambian Parliamentary Delegation calls on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Zambian parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia, Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on February 02 in New Delhi.

“Had a pleasant discussion with Parliamentary Delegation led by Hon. Ms. Nelly Butete Mutti, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zambia in Parliament House Complex. Discussed issues relating to economic coop., cultural exchanges & capacity building of Members”, Birla said.

Referring to India as the mother of democracy, Birla said that India is the largest and most vibrant democracy in the world where more than 90 crore voters elect 545 Members of the Lok Sabha. He added that in the House, public representatives give voice to the hopes, aspirations and concerns of the people.

Speaking on India’s development journey, Birla said that the democracy has contributed immensely in the nation’s progress. He added that in the last seven decades, the Parliament of India has made several socially and economically progressive laws in order to solve the problems of different sections of society. Referring to the extensive Committee system in the larger Indian parliamentary system, Birla said that the legislature is empowered due to the Committee system, leading to higher accountability and transparency; thereby strengthening parliamentary oversight. In the context of the current budget session of Parliament, Birla noted that the Parliament is effectively discharging its role as the watchdog of public finance.

Describing bilateral relations between India and Zambia as being historically based on mutual and multifaceted cooperation, Birla said that in the 21st century the friendly relations between the two countries have been strengthened and expanded to several new areas of cooperation. Referring to India as the fastest growing economy in the world, Birla expressed joy that bilateral trade and investment between India and Zambia is also growing steadily.

Mentioning about India’s G-20 presidency, Birla said that the G-20 is a major forum for international economic cooperation and India intends to use this forum to address the important issues of developing nations and the Global South. In this context, he added that this year India is also organizing the P-20 Conference. Birla informed that as per the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, India sees the whole world as one family and therefore this year, the theme of G-20 is ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. He added that India would seek effective resolution of major global affairs through this forum and was looking forward to Zambia’s active cooperation in this direction.

Describing parliamentary institutions as an important pillar of democratic governance, Birla stressed on regular dialogue between the two countries. He expressed confidence that the visit of the Zambian Parliamentary delegation would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

On this occasion, several Members of Parliament including Chairman of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy, Jagdambika Pal, MP and Smt. Pratima Mandal, MP were present.