Yuva Shakthi can decide future of India, says PM at National Youth Festival

AMN / Hubballi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon Yuva Shakthi to be the driving force of India’s journey during the Amrith Kaal to transform India into a developed country in the next 25 years. He was speaking after inaugurating the 26th National Youth Festival at Hubballi in North Karnataka today. Saying that the present generation of youngsters are special, the Prime Minister said that they have a special mission of making an impact for India on the global scene. He reminded the youngsters of the inspiring message of Swamy Vivekananda who gave a call to be awake and arise for the good of the country. He pointed out that a strong foundation is laid for the younger generation when optimism and opportunity are coming together.

In the last eight years, the Economy and Education with the help of National Education Policy are gaining a strong foundation, there is an encouragement for talent and skill development, and there is innovation and technological growth. The start-ups are doing well, global investors are keen on investing in our youth. From toys to tourism, defence to digital, India is making headlines across the world. Hence he called upon Yuva Shakthi to make positive disruption to overtake even the most advanced country in the world. He emphasized that the youngsters of today must have futuristic thoughts and approaches.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the Nari shakti as women are playing the combative role and serving as fighter jet pilots. In every part of India, there are an unbelievable number of examples of talent and capabilities of our youth. From Maths to science, when competitions take place on global platforms, the talent of Indian youth amazes the world. He called upon the young Indians to have an edge and be ready for futuristic technologies like Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of things, data science, and cyber security. He emphasized on team spirit to achieve Viksit Bharat-sashakt Bharat in the coming days.