Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan enter 2nd round in Men’s Singles at Maharashtra Open tennis tournament

In Tennis, Indian tennis players endured a mixed bag on the opening day of the Maharashtra Open 2023 ATP 250 tennis tournament in Pune’s Balewadi Sports Complex today. Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan successfully made it through to the second round of the men’s singles qualifiers but Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sidharth Rawat and Aditya Vishal Balsekar bowed out after losing their first round qualifying matches.

Mukund Sasikumar, India’s top singles player, will start the singles campaign from the main draw alongside wild card holders Sumit Nagal and 15-year-old rising star Manas Dhamne, whose entry was confirmed late yesterday.Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Arjun Kadhe will also play in the doubles event. The 2023 edition will be held in December-January as the Australian Open Grand Slam starts on January 16. Maharashtra Open 2023 will conclude on January 7.

