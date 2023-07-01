इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jul 2023 11:52:34      انڈین آواز
Youth Women’s National Boxing: Asian Junior Champions Nikita & Kirti advance to final with dominating wins

Harpal Singh Bedi
Asian Junior Champions Nikita Chand and Kirti registered comprehensive victories to enter the finals   of the 6th youth women’s national boxing championship here on Saturday. 

Fighting against Khushi Singh of Madhya Pradesh in her semi-final bout, Nikita (60kg) of Uttarakhand was at the top of her game and secured a 5-0 win by unanimous decision. Utilizing her agility and precision, she hardly gave her opponent any chances of making a comeback in the bout. 

Kirti (81+) on the other hand, had to hardly break a sweat in her bout as she got the better of Jagruti Both from Maharashtra with her attacking approach after the referee stopped contest (RSC) in the first round. 
Nikita will now face Siya of Delhi in the finals whils Kirti will go up against Nirjhra Baba of Rajasthan in their quest of securing a gold medal.

Continuing her momentum, Asian Junior Championship silver medallist Supriya Devi (54kg) of Manipur earned a hard fought 4-1 win against Babita Singh of Uttar Pradesh. She will now square off against Tanu of Haryana in the finals.

In the 50kg category, Anshu of Haryana proved to be too strong for Khushi Jadhav of Maharashtra as she recorded a stellar victory after the referee stopped contest (RSC) in the third round. She will take the ring against Chanchal Choudhary of Uttar Pradesh in the finals.

Haryana has the highest representation of pugilists in the finals with a total of eight pugilists, followed by Uttarakhand with four pugilists.

