Youth Will Make 21st Century as India’s Century: Lok Sabha Speaker

Democracy, Diversity and Culture Are Strength of the Nation: Om Birla

AMN / Prayagraj

Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Birla today said that the youth of India will make the 21st century as India’s century. Birla said that today’s youth will have to find solutions to the problems pertaining to diverse areas like climate change, education, employment, health, space, security, agriculture, etc and for this a vision is needed among the youth.

As Chief Guest addressing the 19th Convocation ceremony of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Birlar said that in the changing scenario, India has become a hub of innovation and research. Expressing happiness, Mr Birla said that today India has a new identity of self-reliance and is known as the start-up capital of the world.

Appreciating the rich heritage of Prayagraj, Mr Birla said that Prayagraj, situated at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, has been a centre of learning, knowledge and scholarship since the beginning of the civilization. He added that Prayagraj is the most vibrant intellectually, politically and spiritually aware city of India. Paying his respect to great sages Bharadwaj, Durvasa and Panna, Mr Birla expressed happiness that the city of Prayagraj has always contributed to the knowledge revolution in India.

Speaking on the excellent legacy of the University, Mr Birla said that the Institute has dedicated itself to the welfare of society and humanity by the means of technology and innovation. He added that in this age of information and technology, India’s youth are contributing to the development of the nation and the whole world through their efforts. Mr Birla said that the Indian youth today are establishing startups based on new innovations. He added that today the entire world is looking towards India for solutions to global challenges. Mr Birla also said that today’s youth are becoming job creators rather than job seekers, due to which the country is moving ahead on the path of progress. Mr Birla emphasized that Indian youth are leading the world on the basis of their intellect, efficiency, innovation and values.

Mentioning about India’s contribution during the COVID period, Mr Birla said that India has provided leadership to the world in times of disaster and crisis. He added that India’s efforts to contain the pandemic have been appreciated by many countries of the world. The energetic youth of India derseve credit for this achievement, felt Mr Birla.

Mr Birla highlighted that democracy, diversity and values are the strength of the country. He expressed the view that taking everyone along on the basis of spirituality and culture is India’s specialty.

Mr Birla said that in the next 25 years, India will reach the top of the world only when the nation moves forward in every sector, and the youth must take the lead in this direction.