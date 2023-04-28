Youth Should Be Agents of Change: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Interacts With Students of Ashoka University

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today interacted with students of Ashoka University in Parliament premise. Speaking on this occasion, Mr Birla observed that youth have the power, potential and temperament to bring positive changes in the society. Society has a lot of expectations from the youth and it is their responsibility to rise to the occasion and fulfill those expectations, added Birla.

Urging the students not to be de-motivated by failures in life, Mr Birla emphasized that success and failures are part of life and students should take every challenge as a new opportunity. First, the students should set their goals and once the goals are set, disciplined and wholehearted efforts may be made to achieve the goals without being disturbed by surrounding constraints. This mindset will give way to success, stressed Mr Birla. He cautioned the students not to have complacency in life. Complacency is an obstacle to excellence, noted Mr Birla.

Mentioning about rapid technological changes in the society and AI based transformations; Mr Birla advised that while using technology, we should not lose sight of the humanitarian approach. Technology and tradition should go together and this combination has the potential to bring transformational changes in the society in the right direction. Mr Birla suggested that students through their research and innovation should spread awareness in the society on issues affecting people and also work for solving those issues. They should reach out to villages, experience the challenges faced by the villagers and solve them with empathy. The ultimate objective is to reach out to the last man in the row and to change his life for the better, Mr Birla emphasized.