YOUTH JOIN PARLIAMENTARIANS TO PAY TRIBUTES TO ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE ; PANDIT MADAN MOHAN MALAVIYA

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Mr. Om Birla led parliamentarians to pay floral tributes at the portraits of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and former Prime Minister Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Central Hall of Parliament House on their Birth Anniversaries, today.

Among others who paid tributes were several Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, former MPs and other dignitaries. Secretaries-General of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Mr. Utpal Kumar Singh and Mr. PC Mody, respectively, also paid tributes.

Booklets containing the profiles of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, brought out in Hindi and English by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, were presented to the dignitaries.

The Portraits of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee were unveiled in the Central Hall of Parliament House on 19 December 1957 and 12 February, 2019 respectively, in recognition of their outstanding services to the nation. The President of India awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, on Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya posthumously and Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 24 December 2014.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker, Mr. Om Birla paid floral tributes to Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi.

Young participants selected from across the country in coordination with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, also paid tributes to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Selected participants also expressed their views with on the two leaders.

LOK SABHA SPEAKER ADDRESSES YOUNG PARTICIPANTS

On this occasion Lok Sabha Speaker Mr. Om Birla addressed the young participants. Greeting everyone on the occasion of Good Governance Day which falls on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mr. said that Good Governance Day inspires public representatives to discharge their responsibilities sincerely, raises citizens’ awareness and ensures accountability of governance. Mentioning Atal ji’s peerless role in enriching parliamentary traditions, Mr. Birla said that Atal ji’s forthrightness, poise, oratory skills and knowledge on various subjects were unmatched.

About Atal ji’s dedication towards building a strong and developed India and his development initiatives, Mr. Birla said that Atal ji’s leadership had a positive impact on all Indians. He paid tributes to Atal ji, calling him a distinguished parliamentarian, able administrator, successful writer, eloquent orator and a great personality.

Speaking about Atal ji’s efforts in ensuring accountability and transparency of governance, Mr. Birla said that under his leadership the nation made unprecedented progress in various fields. From nuclear power to infrastructure development, telecom revolution, administrative reforms, to rural development, the country developed in every field due to Atal ji’s vision and decisive leadership. Remembering Atal ji’s outstanding decision-making ability and leadership during the Kargil war, Mr. Birla saluted Atal ji’s dedication towards the nation.