Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry extends report submission deadline for Wrestling Oversight Committee by two weeks

AMN

Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry has extended the submission report deadline for the Wrestling Oversight Committee by two weeks. The extension was approved after a request letter was sent by the members of the Oversight Committee requesting an extension for the submission of the report. The extension also applies to other functioning of the committee which includes day-to-day administration of Wrestling Federation of India, during the course of the inquiry.

The oversight committee was constituted to probe the allegations of sexual misconduct, financial irregularities and administrative lapses leveled by the prominent sports persons against the WFI. It is headed by Khel Ratna Awardee and Chairperson, Athletes Commission M C Mary Kom.