Young civil servants will play important role in development of New India: PM

Staff Reporter

Addressing the civil servants on Friday in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged government servants of central and state governments to make decisions keeping only the country’s benefit in mind. Saying that good governance is key, Mr. Modi pointed out that an officer’s accomplishments will not be judged by their personal achievements, but by how people’s lives have been transformed through their work.

He said young civil servants will play the most important role in the development of a New India during the Amrit Kaal. Mr Modi said it is a collective responsibility to fulfil the dreams of the freedom fighters in the Amrit Kaal. Mr. Modi said that India has taken a big leap with the achievements of the last 9 years. He said India is number one in digital payments and with one of the cheapest mobile data across the globe. He pointed out that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, today India is the world’s fifth-largest economy and the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem.



On the occasion, Mr. Modi also presented the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration.

Meanwhile President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted all Civil Servants on Civil Services Day.