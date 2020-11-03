‘Forcible Occupation’: India Slams Pakistan’s Decision to Grant Provisional Provincial Status to Gilgit-Baltistan
Bihar: Campaigning for 2nd phase of elections end
To restore normalcy, agreements between India and China must be respected : Dr. Jaishankar
GST collection surpasses Rs one lakh crore in October showing trajectory of economic recovery
United States reports record over one lakh COVID-19 cases in single day
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Nov 2020 07:50:04      انڈین آواز

Young boxer Faizan Anwar aiming for a medal in 2024 Olympics

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

19 years old amateur boxer Faizan Anwar is living the dream . The teenager wants to win a medal for the countryt in 2024 Olympics.

Faizan who hails from Kolkata, has been training and fighting from the internationally renowned Round 10 Boxing Club, Dubai. He started training when he was just 8 years old as he picked the reins from his Uncle Mujtaba Kamal (Ex-Boxer and now a Professional boxing coach).

Faizan made his headway in the field of amateur boxing but the desire to win the Olympic Gold for India made him to switch to Professional boxing which is focused on high-level techniques along with intense stamina and strength training. .

He with the help of coach has adopted a specific path with the combination of his boxing and training choices. He made the switch to Professional boxing

Another major difference which led him to make this choice is how a Pro-boxing fight runs for 3 minutes with a minimum of 4 and a maximum of 12 rounds, whereas amateur boxing is ideally for 3 minutes, but has a maximum of 4 rounds even at the highest level.

According to Faizan “This kind of training will not only keep my body well-conditioned, it will also make sure I have played a higher number of rounds than any amateur in the ring by 2024”.

That being said he has great respect for the amateurs who have gone on to build magnificent boxing careers even in the realm of professional boxing.

Faizan’s last fight was at the Rotunda Rumble IV, promoted by MTK Global in association with Round 10 Boxing. MTK Global is a boxing management company which represents the likes of Tyson Fury (a two-time heavy-weight world champion), Josh Taylor (Boxing World Champion) and Jack Catterall (a one-time light welterweight winner). Faizan has been under their belt, a feat achieved with his due share of dedication and hard work.

The Rotunda Rumble IV was held at Dubai Caesars Bluewaters on October 9, Clinching his 5th straight Pro-boxing victory with a score of (5-0-0 KO), this fight was against JR Mendoza of Philippines.

Even after playing against a very well-experienced fighter at his 30th fight, Faizan had a powerful leap right from the start. The bout was one-sided with the scores playing in Faizan’s favor with a mighty difference of 60 – 53 and a win in all 6 rounds. The match was aired on ESPN .

His first international opponent in Pro-boxing was from Thailand, followed by Philippines, Tanzania, Uganda, and a final against Philippines- all of which he won.

Emerging victorious against the best in the welter weight category across Asia, Faizan now stands at the No.1 rank in Indian Pro-Boxers replacing Neeraj Goyat.

By next year, the boxer aims to play the WBC Youth, for which he has been training intensively. His training begins at 6 in the morning with 5k runs while his evening practice is dedicated to his boxing techniques. He trains twice a day which adds up to 3 times when a fight is up close.

Advertise / Subscription

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

It is Amazing to face Mumbai Indians again; Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer feels that attitude and intensity has he ...

Top Golfers ready for TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship

HSB / Panchkula Top golfers of the country will be seen in action in the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championsh ...

خبرنامہ

برطانیہ میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا لاک ڈاؤن نافذ

برطانیہ کے وزیراعظم بورس جانسن نے ملک میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا ...

کشمیر سے متعلق سعودی عرب کے نقشے پر بھارت کا شدید اعتراض

AMN بھارت نے کشمیر کے نقشے سے متعلق سعودی عرب سے اپنا سخت احت ...

وزیر اعظم نے گجرات میں سردار پٹیل زولوجیکل پارک اور آروگیہ وَن کا افتتاح کیا

  وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے کیوڈیا نے سردار پٹیل زولوجیک ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!