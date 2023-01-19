इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2023 09:50:18      انڈین آواز
Yonex-Sunrise India Open : Lakshya Sen goes down fighting against Gemke; Axelsen,

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi

It turned be poor day for home players as defending champion Lakshya Sen lost  Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke  in the second round of  the Yonex-Sunrise India Open at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday

Later , Indian challenge in doubles events came to an end with defending champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty giving a walkover in their second-round match due to an injury to the former while the men’s doubles combination of Vishnuvardhan Goud and Krishna Prasad and women’s doubles pairing of Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand going down against their higher ranked opponents.

Treesa and Gayatri saved four match points but could not avoid a 21-9, 21-16 loss against sixth seeds Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu of China while Krishna and Vishuvardhan lost to China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang 14-21, 10-21.
Sen won the opening game but Gemke fought back by engaging the Indian in long rallies to win 16-21, 21-15, 21-18 in the HSBC-BWF World Tour Super 750 event, organised by the Badminton Association of India.

Gemke will now face top seed and compatriot Viktor Axelsen, who got the better of China’s Shi Yu Qi 21-16, 16-21, 21-9 earlier in the day.

The second-round clash between Sen and Gemke kept the spectators glued to their seats in the decider as Sen fought back from 8-14 deficit to make it 13-14. The two players then engaged in energy sapping rallies, one even extending to 69 shots.

It, however, ended in a heart break for the Indian as he hit a net tap long to hand victory to Gemke after an hour and 21 minutes battle.

Also advancing to the next round were fourth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia, third seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore and fifth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in men’s singles and top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, Spaniard Carolina Marin and He Bingjiao of China in women’s singles.

