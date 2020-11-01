Yogi to bring law to curb what he called “love jihad”

AMN

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said his government was working to bring a strict law to curb incidents of “love jihad”.

Addressing a rally in Jaunpur for the upcoming bye-elections, Adityanath, whose government has been facing intense pressure over a string of rape incidents, said, “Allahabad High Court said religious conversion isn’t necessary for marriage. Govt will also work to curb ‘love-jihad’, we’ll make a law.”

Issuing a warning against “love jihad”, Adityanath said, “I warn those who conceal identity and play with our sisters’ respect. If you don’t mend your ways your ‘Ram naam satya’ (chant associated with Hindu funerals) journey will begin.”

“The posters of those involved in love jihad will be put on all road crossings,” the firebrand leader further said.

Love jihad is a terminology used by Hindutva groups to describe inter-religious marriages, which they allege involves the conversion of the woman — either by force or guile — to marry a Muslim man. Interestingly, earlier this year, the government told the Lok Sabha that there was nothing called “Love Jihad” under the existing laws in the country and that the Constitution gave everyone the freedom to practice and propagate any religion.