Iconic James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90
New norms for MBBS admissions, setting up of medical colleges
India is ready to protect its sovereignty and integrity: PM Modi
Indian economy getting back on track faster than expected: PM Modi
United States reports record over one lakh COVID-19 cases in single day
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Nov 2020 04:12:57      انڈین آواز

Yogi to bring law to curb what he called “love jihad”

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said his government was working to bring a strict law to curb incidents of “love jihad”.

Addressing a rally in Jaunpur for the upcoming bye-elections, Adityanath, whose government has been facing intense pressure over a string of rape incidents, said, “Allahabad High Court said religious conversion isn’t necessary for marriage. Govt will also work to curb ‘love-jihad’, we’ll make a law.”

Issuing a warning against “love jihad”, Adityanath said, “I warn those who conceal identity and play with our sisters’ respect. If you don’t mend your ways your ‘Ram naam satya’ (chant associated with Hindu funerals) journey will begin.”

“The posters of those involved in love jihad will be put on all road crossings,” the firebrand leader further said.

Love jihad is a terminology used by Hindutva groups to describe inter-religious marriages, which they allege involves the conversion of the woman — either by force or guile — to marry a Muslim man. Interestingly, earlier this year, the government told the Lok Sabha that there was nothing called “Love Jihad” under the existing laws in the country and that the Constitution gave everyone the freedom to practice and propagate any religion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

I’m back on the course ,close to playing my best golf: Anirban Lahiri

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Putting behind dismal 2019-20 PGA Tour season, ace golfer Anirban Lahiri feel ...

World Champion Manasi Joshi wants to make a difference for Indian para badminton

Harpal Singh Bedi World para badminton champion Manasi Joshi is living a dream to change perception about p ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر سے متعلق سعودی عرب کے نقشے پر بھارت کا شدید اعتراض

AMN بھارت نے کشمیر کے نقشے سے متعلق سعودی عرب سے اپنا سخت احت ...

وزیر اعظم نے گجرات میں سردار پٹیل زولوجیکل پارک اور آروگیہ وَن کا افتتاح کیا

  وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے کیوڈیا نے سردار پٹیل زولوجیک ...

بھارت اور امریکہ درمیان تیسرے، دو جمع دو وزارتی مذاکرات، دفاعی سمجھوتے بیکا پر دستخط

بھارت اور امریکہ نے نئی دلّی میں آج تیسرے دو طرفہ دو جمعدو وز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!