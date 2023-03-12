Yogi slams Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in UK

AMN / Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today slammed Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi without naming them in response to the statement given by the Congress leader in London.

CM Yogi said that while under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India’s dominance on global platforms is growing, some people are criticizing India on foreign soil.

“The people criticising Indian democracy today are the same people who left no stone unturned to strangle democracy itself when they were given a chance ” CM Yogi remarked. He added that while PM Modi is making the country famous in the world, some people are trying to defame the country.

CM Yogi made the statement while addressing a seminar organized on the President’s address at BJP’s Basharatpur First Power Center. The event was organized on the call of the top leadership of the party.

The Chief Minister said that these people criticise the country when they are abroad, but when they are home, they criticise Uttar Pradesh while they are in Kerala and Kerala when they are in Delhi.

CM Yogi added that such people who wish to weaken the strong democracy of the country and whose family’s legacy has been that of the politics of divide and rule should be recognised and must not be allowed to succeed in their evil designs.

On the President’s address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the achievements of the country in 8-9 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi represent the new India, adding that the President’s address has presented a golden picture of the country’s achievements and future plans.

He added that in the times to come, India will be the country to show the way to the world. He also urged party workers to take the messages of the President to the masses.

CM Yogi said that getting the leadership of G-20 shows India’s potential, pointing out that the country’s global dominance is growing.

“Whether it is Afghanistan or the Russia-Ukraine war, the initiative of PM Modi is awaited everywhere. Prime Ministers of Italy and Australia visited India recently whereas the Japanese PM is going to visit India soon. All these present a new picture of the country,” CM said.

Appealing everyone to join PM Modi’s Panch Pran, he said that everyone will have to work together for building a developed country, ending all the traces of slavery, respecting the heritage and revolutionaries, and protecting unity and solidarity of the country. He said that the Constitution of India does not just give rights to citizens, but also gives them certain responsibilities.

CM Yogi said that the President’s address highlights achievements of the government and also gives a glimpse of the government’s future plans.

“In the last nine years, India under the leadership of PM Modi, has taken a giant leap in almost every sphere of life. There has been a massive positive change in every field from farming to innovation. Income of people has increased many fold and space travel is also being done through private satellite”, he asserted.

CM said that when he became an MP for the first time in 1998, every MP used to get a quota of 100 cooking gas connections whereas today everyone is getting LPG connection easily. The government is even giving free cooking gas connections to eligible families and as many as 1.74 crore people in UP and 3.5 crore people in the country have got free cooking gas connections through the Ujjwala Yojana, he pointed out.

“Similarly, earlier the poor used to get Rs 20,000 only for housing. Today, under the PM Awas Yojana, Rs 1.20 lakh is given in rural areas and Rs 2.50 lakh in urban areas while Rs 12,000 is given for toilets.

Honorarium equal to 90 days wages is also available under MNREGA. For those who have not been able to get the benefit of the PM Awas Yojana, the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana has been started. As many as 52.77 lakh families in UP and 3.5 crore families in the country have benefitted so far from the PM Awas Yojana”, CM remarked further.

Crackdown on corruption

The Chief Minister said that in the last 9 years, the citizens have got the benefits of government schemes without any discrimination in line with the government’s mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

He also mentioned late Rajiv Gandhi’s remark that only 15 paise of Re 1 sent by the government reached the needy and the poor in this context due to the involvement of middlemen. He said that the middlemen used claim commission even in pensions for widows and the old.

“Today PM Modi has made such arrangements that the entire amount reaches the beneficiaries’ accounts through DBT. There is no burglary anywhere and crackdown on corruption has increased”, Yogi said.

The Chief Minister said that the government stood firmly with the citizens even in times of distress. In the Corona crisis, free checkup, free treatment, free vaccine and free ration were provided to the people.

Under the guidance of PM Modi, the world’s largest, effective and systematic vaccine drive was conducted in the country by making the world’s two best vaccines in just nine months of the disease. Around 40 crore vaccine doses were given free of cost in UP and 220 crore in the country, the CM said.