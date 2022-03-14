FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Mar 2022 02:50:24      انڈین آواز

Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi and other senior BJP leaders after resounding victory in assembly polls

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Uttar Pradesh-designate Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi yesterday. It was his first visit to the National Capital after registering a massive victory in the recently held Assembly Polls in the state.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Mr Adityanath on the historic victory of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. In a tweet, Mr Modi said that in the last 5 years, he has worked tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people in the State. Mr Modi expressed confidence that in the years to come, Yogi Adityanath will take the State to the greater heights of development.

Mr Adityanath also met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal, BJP Chief J P Nadda, and BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh.

Mr Shah congratulated Yogi Adityanath for Party’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh election. In a tweet, Mr. Shah expressed confidence that the way Mr Adityanath implemented the Centre’s welfare schemes for the poor under the guidance of Prime Minister and strengthened the law and order, he will continue to serve the State with the same dedication.

The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly in the State, while its two allies Apna Dal (Soneylal) won 12 seats and Nishad party secured six seats.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Vishwanath  Suresh , Anand  in  finals of  Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Vishwanath Suresh and Anand Yadav came up with a gritty performances to storm into  the ...

4 Indian girls in finals of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Mahi Siwach and Palak Zambre alongside two more junior girls  chalked out dramatic  vic ...

Axar Patel all set to join squad for 2nd Cricket Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India all-rounder Axar Patel is all set to join the squad for the second Cricket Test against Sri Lanka beginn ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart