Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi and other senior BJP leaders after resounding victory in assembly polls

AMN / WEB DESK

Uttar Pradesh-designate Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi yesterday. It was his first visit to the National Capital after registering a massive victory in the recently held Assembly Polls in the state.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Mr Adityanath on the historic victory of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. In a tweet, Mr Modi said that in the last 5 years, he has worked tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people in the State. Mr Modi expressed confidence that in the years to come, Yogi Adityanath will take the State to the greater heights of development.



Mr Adityanath also met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal, BJP Chief J P Nadda, and BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh.



Mr Shah congratulated Yogi Adityanath for Party’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh election. In a tweet, Mr. Shah expressed confidence that the way Mr Adityanath implemented the Centre’s welfare schemes for the poor under the guidance of Prime Minister and strengthened the law and order, he will continue to serve the State with the same dedication.

The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly in the State, while its two allies Apna Dal (Soneylal) won 12 seats and Nishad party secured six seats.