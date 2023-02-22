Yogi Adityanath govt in Uttar Pradesh presents first budget of Amrit Kaal

AMN

Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh presented the first budget of Amrit Kaal on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled Budget 2023-24 in the State Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, the Budget was passed in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It is the biggest budget of the State with a total of Six lakh 90 thousand 242 crore 43 lakh rupees (Rs. 6,90,242.43 crore).

The Budget fulfilled many promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra of the Party released before the poll in 2022.

Focusing on infrastructure, a provision of 235 crore rupees are proposed for the initial phase of the new projects of the Jhansi Link Expressway and the Chitrakoot Link Expressway.

Meanwhile, 550 crore rupees are proposed for the Defence Corridor Project being developed along with the Bundelkhand Expressway and 200 crore rupees for the Industrial Corridor in Gorakhpur on both sides of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

It has been also decided to set up industrial manufacturing complexes at six places on the banks of Poorvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway.

Four of these complexes are proposed to be built on the sides of the Poorvanchal Expressway and two complexes on the sides of the Bundelkhand Expressway.

Apart from that 465 crore rupees was proposed for the Agra Metro Rail Project, 585 crore rupees for the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and a provision of 100 crore rupees are proposed for the implementation of the Metro Rail project in Varanasi, Gorakhpur and other cities in the financial year 2023-2024.