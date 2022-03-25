FreeCurrencyRates.com

Yogi Adityanath elected leader of UP BJP Legislative Party; to be sworn in as Chief Minister today

AMN

UP CM designate Yogi Adityanath has been elected as the leader of the UP BJP legislative party in a meeting held in Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. Senior BJP leader Suresh Khanna proposed the name of Yogi Adityanath and all members of the BJP legislative party supported the move.

Observers from the party Union Home minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, senior BJP leaders Radha Mohan Singh, Raghuwar das were present in the meeting. Yogi Adityanath will reach governor’s house to claim for government formation in a short while from now. Prior to the meeting, all observers attended the meeting of the core committee at BJP headquarters Lucknow.

