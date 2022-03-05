FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2022 05:32:44      انڈین آواز

Yakshika, Vidhi  in medal rounds at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi

Yakshika and Vidhi  gave  power-packed performances to move into  the junior girls’ semi-finals with identical victories (5-0) at the Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Friday.

Having assured of at least bronze medals, Yakshika and Vidhi will now take on Kazakhstan’s Shakhnaz Tairzhan and Hangoma Isoeva of Tajikistan respectively in their semi-finals on Tuesday

Yakshika outperformed Nepal’s Swostika Tiruwa in the 52kg quarter-finals, Vidhi blanked Uzbekistan’s Odinakhon Ismoilova in the 57kg category.  

Yakshika exhibited an excellent attacking display and her heavy persistent punches sent the boxer from Nepal stumbling on many occasions. She dominated the proceeding throughout the bout that ended in a one-sided affair

Vidhi further extended India’s winning momentum on the third day of the continental tournament when she pulled off an equally dominant win in the quarter-finals.

However, it was curtains for Tamanna, who gave her all during an intense junior girls 66kg Last-8 contest against Kazakhstan’s Aruzhan Zhangabayeva but ended up with a loss by split 4-1 decision.

In the youth men’s match, played on Thursday night, the last edition’s silver medallist Vanshaj made his way into the 63.5kg quarter-finals with an easy win by unanimous decision against the local boy Abdallah Almharat.

The on-going championships, where both the age groups of men and women—youth and junior—are being played together, has been witnessing a strong competition in presence of 352 boxers from 21

The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amit Khatri disqualified in World Race Walking Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 4 March : With four red cards  slapped on him, race walker Ami ...

Ramkumar, Bhambari give India 2-0 lead over Denmark in Davis Cup Tie

Harpal Singh Bedi Ramkumar Ramanathan overwhelmed lowly ranked Christian Sigsgaard while Yuki Bhambri accou ...

Yakshika, Vidhi  in medal rounds at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Yakshika and Vidhi  gave  power-packed performances to move into  the junior girls’ ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart