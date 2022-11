AMN

Aryna Sabalenka stunned world number one Iga Swiatek 6-2 2-6 6-1 yesterday to set up a WTA Final championship showdown later today with Caroline Garcia after the Frenchwoman cruised past Maria Sakkari in Fort Worth of Texas in the US.

Swiatek had not dropped a set at the season-ending tournament but was subdued by the powerful forehand of the Belarusian, who sealed the massive upset with one of her 12 aces before pumping her fist in triumph.