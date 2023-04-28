Wrestlers’ Protest: Delhi police to register case against wrestling chief

AMN / NEW DELHI

Delhi Police have told the Supreme Court that they will register a case against the chief of the wrestling federation of India WFI.

The court was hearing a petition by top wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual abuse by several female athletes.

The protesters had alleged that the police did not register a case against Mr Singh despite several complaints accusing him of sexual harassment.

Mr Singh has denied the allegations.

The wrestlers had called off protests in January after the government promised to look into their complaints.

But they relaunched the agitation last week, demanding immediate action against Mr Singh, who is the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a lawmaker and politician from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The top court had said the allegations in the petition were “serious” and asked the Delhi Police for an explanation. The police then said that they needed to do a “preliminary enquiry” before filing a case, adding that they were prepared to do so right away if directed by the court.

On Thursday, PT Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and one of India’s most prominent athletes, sparked outrage when she accused the protesting wrestlers of tarnishing the country’s image by “protesting on the streets”. She said that they should have approached the IOA’s athletes’ commission instead.

Her comments drew sharp reactions from opposition politicians and the protesting wrestlers.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted that India’s image would be tarnished only if the concerns raised by the wrestlers were ignored.

Wrestler Sakshi Malik, an Olympic medallist who is part of the protests, asked how the protests amounted to indiscipline when the protesters were voicing their concerns peacefully. “Being a woman athlete, she isn’t listening to other women athletes,” she said.