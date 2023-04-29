Wrestlers Protest: Defiant Brij Bhushan Singh says he is no criminal, will not resign as WFI chief

Brij Bhushan Singh was garlanded with flowers in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda. This comes against the backdrop of protesting wrestlers in Delhi and FIRs lodged against him over sexual harassment allegations by women grapplers.

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday declared himself innocent and asserted that he will not resign from his post.

Talking to media persons here this morning, a defiant Brij Bhushan Singh said “I am innocent and ready to face the investigation. I am ready to cooperate with the investigative agency.I have full faith in the judiciary and I respect the order of the Supreme Court,”

The press conference was held a day after the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against him for allegedly sexually harassing women wrestlers,” I have not yet received the FIR copy.I will speak once I’ve received the FIR copy,” he said “Now the matter is with the Supreme Court and Delhi Police and I will accept their decision.”



Asked about the wrestlers’ demand seeking his resignation as WFI Chief, he said, Every day they (wrestlers) are coming with their new demands. Their (wrestlers) demands are constantly

changing. They first asked for my resignation as the federation chief, I said that would mean accepting the charges against me. Resignation is no big deal, but I won’t do it as a criminal. I am not a criminal,” he said, adding that it’s not a tough time for him as he has always faced difficulties.



” They demanded FIR, FIR was registered and now they are saying that I should be sent to jail and resign from all posts. I am MP because of people of my constituency and not becasueof Vinesh Phogat. Only one family and Akhara (are protesting) & 90% players of Haryana are with me.” he said adding “My tenure is almost over. Govt has formed a 3-member committee andelections will be held in 45 days & my term will end after the elections.” he said.



He claimed that the wrestlers of never brought up the allegations levied by them until the protests. “They (wrestlers) did not complain to any police station, sports ministry or federation for 12 years. Before their protest, they used to praise me, invite me to their weddings and take photographs with me, seek my blessings.



“I have been facing abuses and allegations for months now. This hurts my family and supporters, but I want an impartial enquiry…They instigated people against me for four months and kept bringing new people to make accusations. I have always respected the government; they are the ones jumping the gun. They are saying I should be in jail,” he said, adding that his Lok Sabha membership is not because of “the largesse of Vinesh Phogat ” but because of the people who support him.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police will provide security to seven wrestlers, including a minor, who have come forward with allegations of sexual exploitation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, according to an official. “The wrestler will be provided security ,their statements will be recorded ,”

Delhi Police registers 2 FIRs against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers. The FIRs have been registered at the Connaught Place police station yesterday, April 28. The first FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on allegations levelled by a minor. The second FIR was registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by other complainants pertaining to outraging of modesty.

Earlier, Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court that it would register an FIR against Brij Bhushan over the sexual harassment charges. Seven women wrestlers have levelled sexual harassment allegations against the WFI Chief. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, apprised the Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha of the latest actions regarding the petition filed by the women wrestlers.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the women wrestlers, asked for directions to be passed with regard to the safety of women involved in the matter. To support the plea, he handed over a sealed copy to the bench that contained details about the threats that a minor involved in the case allegedly faced. The case has been listed for hearing on the 5th of next month.