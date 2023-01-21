इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jan 2023 01:36:51      انڈین آواز
Wrestlers call off protest after Sports Minister assures fair probe against WFI

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Wrestlers have called off their protest in New Delhi after Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has assured them of a fair probe against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) last night.

Mr Thakur announced that an oversight committee will be constituted to probe the allegations of sexual misconduct, financial irregularities and administrative lapses levelled by the prominent sports persons against the WFI. He assured that justice would prevail in four weeks, and till then, the WFI President will step aside from the day-to-day functioning and cooperate in the investigation.

