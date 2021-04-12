NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
Wrestler Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik qualify for Tokyo Olympics

AMN

In women wrestling, Indian Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik have secured the Tokyo Olympics berths in the 57-kg and 62-kg categories, despite settling for silver medals on the second day of the Asian Wrestling Olympic qualifiers in Almaty.

The 19-year-old Haryana girl Anshu went down fighting 4-7 to Mongolia’s Khongorzul Baldsaikahan.

While 18-year-old Sonam earlier made a remarkable comeback from 0-6 down to beat home favourite Ayaulym Kassymova of Kazakhstan 9-6 to secure third Olympic wrestling quota for India.

Her qualification has thus shit doors on Rio Games medallist Sakshi Malik.

Vinesh Phogat has already made cut for Tokyo in the 53-kg category.

