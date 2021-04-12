Wrestler Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik qualify for Tokyo Olympics

AMN

In women wrestling, Indian Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik have secured the Tokyo Olympics berths in the 57-kg and 62-kg categories, despite settling for silver medals on the second day of the Asian Wrestling Olympic qualifiers in Almaty.

The 19-year-old Haryana girl Anshu went down fighting 4-7 to Mongolia’s Khongorzul Baldsaikahan.

While 18-year-old Sonam earlier made a remarkable comeback from 0-6 down to beat home favourite Ayaulym Kassymova of Kazakhstan 9-6 to secure third Olympic wrestling quota for India.

Her qualification has thus shit doors on Rio Games medallist Sakshi Malik.

Vinesh Phogat has already made cut for Tokyo in the 53-kg category.