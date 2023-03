AMN

In Women’s Premier League Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Gujarat Giants by eight wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai last night. Chasing a target of 189 runs set by Gujarat, Bangalore made 189 with 4.3 overs to spare losing two wickets. Electing to bat first, Gujarat made 188 for the loss of four wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Earlier in the evening, UP Warriorz won by five wickets defeating Mumbai Indians at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.