UP Warriorz have set a target of 160 for Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). UP Warriorz scored 159 for 6 in the stipulated 20 overs. They won the toss and decided to bat first.

In reply, Mumbai Indians were at 12 for no loss in 1.4 overs when reports last came in.

UP Warriorz are currently at the third spot in the WPL points table, with two wins from three games while Mumbai Indians maintain a pole position.