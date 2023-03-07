WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals set target of 212 runs before UP Warriorz

AMN

In the Women’s Premier League, the match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz is underway at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Chasing a target of 212 runs set by Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz were 33 for 3 in 6 overs, when reports last came in.

Earlier, put into bat, Delhi Capitals posted 211 for four in stipulated 20 overs. Skipper Meg Lanning was the top scorer, contributing 70 runs, followed by unbeaten knocks of 42 runs by Jess Jonassen and 34 runs by Jemimah Rodrigues.

Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tahlia McGrath and Sophie Ecclestone took one wicket each. UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to field.